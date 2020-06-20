Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s longtime friend and personal lawyer Thabani Mpofu has dismissed reports doing the rounds on social media insinuating that he is set to represent embattled Health Minister Obadiah Moyo who was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in court today.

Yesterday, anti-corruption watchdog Zacc arrested Moyo for his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s controversy-ridden contract with Drax International LLC for the supply of medicines and surgical sundries.

The scandal has shaken the corridors of power and the Zimbabwe Government was even pressured last week to dissociate President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family from Drax country representative, Delish Nguwaya, who has already been charged in court over the matter.

And, in the aftermath of Moyo’s arrest yesterday, there were claims on social media insinuating that the under-fire Zanu PF minister will be represented by the MDC lawyer, Adv Mpofu, in court.

It is in light of these unauthenticated claims that Mpofu late Friday night decided to set the record straight.

“Well it is not true that I’m representing Obadiah Moyo. Khululeka Zimbabwe. I don’t even know who his lawyers are. He is however, entitled to legal representation by lawyers of his choice of whom I AM NOT one. Handisi gweta rake,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure could not specify Moyo’s charges when contacted for clarification.

“I can confirm the arrest of Minister Moyo. He will be detained at Rhodesville Police Station and he is most likely to appear in court tomorrow,” Makamure told the state media after the Minister’s arrest.

