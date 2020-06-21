ZIMBABWE President Emmerson D Mnangagwa’s wife, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been accused of running an elaborate corruption scheme against the government. According to the damning allegations made against her, the First Lady runs a car hire company which does not own any cars at all but has huge government contracts.

The allegations were made by Freeman Chari a Zimbabwean and opposition MDC activist based in the United States who alleges that the first lady’s underhand dealings forced retired army brigadier Vela Moyo to resign last year.

The allegations come when her son, Collins Mnangagwa has been linked with a controversial company known as Drax International which supplied medical equipment to the Ministry of Health and Child Care at ridiculously exorbitant prices.

We present Chari’s full Twitter thread below. If you dig you will find more. For example, Auxillia runs a car hire company. The company has no cars of its own. The govt forwards cars to her company from DDF etc. She then sub-lease the cars back to other govt dept & gets paid