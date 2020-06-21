ZIMBABWE President Emmerson D Mnangagwa’s wife, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been accused of running an elaborate corruption scheme against the government. According to the damning allegations made against her, the First Lady runs a car hire company which does not own any cars at all but has huge government contracts.
The allegations were made by Freeman Chari a Zimbabwean and opposition MDC activist based in the United States who alleges that the first lady’s underhand dealings forced retired army brigadier Vela Moyo to resign last year.
The allegations come when her son, Collins Mnangagwa has been linked with a controversial company known as Drax International which supplied medical equipment to the Ministry of Health and Child Care at ridiculously exorbitant prices.
We present Chari’s full Twitter thread below.
If you dig you will find more. For example, Auxillia runs a car hire company. The company has no cars of its own. The govt forwards cars to her company from DDF etc. She then sub-lease the cars back to other govt dept & gets paidSometime last year a Retired Army Brig or so from Matebeleland was fired from Min Of Finance because he refused to forward $2 million to her as she was saying she needed it for her travel to USA.
The guy was fired because the only forex that was available was for a UNDP program involving prisons. He paid prisons. Following day, he found his office locked and he was demoted and posted to Plumtree. He resigned. I now leave this in the hands of investigative journalists.
Recent reports of corruption have triggered doubts in President Mnangagwa’s sincerity in fighting corruption in the country.
1. If you dig you will find more. For example, Auxillia runs a car hire company. The company has no cars of its own. The govt forwards cars to her company from DDF etc. She then sub-lease the cars back to other govt dept & gets paid
— Freeman (@freemanchari) June 20, 2020
Auxilia & @edmnangagwa have been running #cartels in mining, health, fuel and medical supplies. ED was fingered for looting @zanupf_patriots companies from 1980. What does the hired private jet take back when it flies back to #Dubai? What was EDs role in ZNA-DRC mining? @CIJ_ICJ
— X-RayCharlieZIM 🇿🇼 (@sda144) June 20, 2020
Readers reactions on social media, unedited:
1.Auxilia & @edmnangagwa have been running #cartels in mining, health, fuel and medical supplies. ED was fingered for looting @zanupf_patriots companies from 1980. What does the hired private jet take back when it flies back to #Dubai? What was EDs role in ZNA-DRC mining? @CIJ_ICJ
2.Let’s rewind to Nov2017, @ZANUPF_Official declared @edmnangagwa a criminal,leveled an array of charges against him.Most included corruption.9 /10 @ZANUPF_Official provinces recalled him.He ran away b4 @PoliceZimbabwe could arrest him,boarder jumping,committing yet another crime!
3.Auxilia Pvt Ltd! @edmnangagwa na @Jamwanda2 @nickmangwana alleged mbavha inonz Auxi colluding with state entities #angelofhope my foot @BusisaMoyo people are not just angry they see with own eyes!
4.Kutivhara achifusha muriwo nekupa vanhu ma wheel chair kuno achiba zvake,2023 havasvike varipo ndaramba Baba, mai zvese nevana mbavha…..kurough Loooting corrupt family, they are all cut from the same cloth.