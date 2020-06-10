Zimbabwe Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, who was flanked by members of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), addressed the media on Wednesday evening where he warned Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala and Chiwenga over “an imminent military coup” which could topple the Mnangagwa regime.

He also addressed the issue of “National Transitional Authority” which is supposedly going to takeover when Zanu PF rule ends.

The coup story is getting louder after an angry Mnangagwa said “rivals want to ‘render the country ungovernable’, This is a battle being fueled by our political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents.”

Former government minister Jonathan Moyo said the reaction from the administration is a clear sign that something might be going on.

Said Moyo;

No secure or rational govt anywhere in the world uses a key security organ & a compromised security minister to make a jittery six-page statement against an alleged “fake coup” in the making. In other words, there’s no smoke without fire! #ZANUPFMUSTGO

Full government statement on imminent coup below: