By agencies: Burundi outgoing President (late) Pierre Nkurunziza’s mother Domtillie Minani has died of Covid-19. The wife and outgoing First Lady is in Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya battling Coronavirus while the late President’s sister is also said to be fighting for her life in hospital.

Reports also indicate that the President-elect Evariste is admitted at Bumureki Hospital in the capital Bujumbura with Covid-19 symptoms while another top politician, the Speaker of Assembly, who is to take over should the President elect dies, is also sick of Covid-19.

Burundi shocked the world when they disregarded WHO directives and went on with campaigns without regard to social distancing. They also expelled WHO officials.

According to a statement by the state house of Burundi, Nkurunziza died of a heart attack on June 8.

“The outgoing president was taken ill on Saturday afternoon after attending a volleyball match,” says Burundi State House.

PIERRE NKURUNZIZA had good ball control skills … a former Sports lecturer, football coach and owner of Hallelujah FC. pic.twitter.com/YXiDfaxKdt — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) June 10, 2020

