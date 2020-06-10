ZANU PF party has fired Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu with immediate effect after he reportedly demanded US$1.5 million owed to him by the most powerful Politburo member(who is not ED Mnangagwa).

The controversial politician was sacked from the party following a ZANU PF politburo meeting held this Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

Zivhu said the sacking had nothing to do with Chamisa.

My effort to recover 1.5 million USD from the most powerful Politburo member( suspected to be Chiwenga) yandidzingisa (led to my sacking). I reported him to ZACC and I was about to give them evidence. The Chamisa story is just a cooked one. The man was so vicious in the Politburo meeting today to make sure ndadzingwa (that I was fired).