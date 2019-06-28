BREAKING: Its now illegal to buy and sell maize in Zimbabwe..New Law

HARARE: President Mnangagwa’s Government has promulgated SI 145/19 which in essence prohibits the sell of maize by anyone except the Grain Marketing Board(GMB).

From today onwards until when the ban is lifted, it is now illegal and criminal for people to sell maize to each other. One can only sell maize to GMB(if they are licenced) and one can only buy maize from GMB.

While offenders will face huge finds and jail time, police have also been given powers to enter private properties and also seize the culprits’ maize and vehicles.

ZWNEWS