Magaya Must Join Gumbura at Chikurubi…He Has Abused Many Women-Dzamara

Harare-Political activist and academic, Patson Dzamara has called for an investigation into the conduct of charismatic preacher, Walter Magaya over allegations of rape.
Magaya is the founder and leader of a Harare-based megachurch, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD). Said Dzamara through his Twitter account:
I still wonder why Walter Magaya is not in jail! Is it because he has money? It seems he has abused and forced himself on many women and yet he remains a free man. He must face justice and go join Gumbura at Chikurubi.
Makandiwa leads a big congregation just like Magaya but I’ve never heard any allegation of sexual abuse against him? This should be the 4th time for Magaya.
There is a big issue here…and Magaya must be thoroughly investigated. He must not be allowed to continue abusing women.
-Agencies
Facebook Comments