Highlanders FC coach Madinda Ndlovu has on Friday morning tendered his resignation at the club’s offices ahead of his move for greener pastures.

Ndlovu is moving to Botswana where he will take the reigns at Gaborone United.

He has been at the Bulawayo giants for one-and-a-half years.

Bosso is expected to issue a statement on the coach’s departure later today.