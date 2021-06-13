The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has banned all sporting activities with effect from Monday, 14 July 2021, see full statement below:

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby notifies members of the public that pursuant to the statement issued by the Honourable Vice President of Zimbabwe, C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, setting out the additional measures to curb a renewed surge in COVID-19 infection rates, ALL sporting activities and events are hereby suspended with effect from Monday, 14th June 2021 until further notice.

All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception.

The SRC is well aware of certain ongoing, or contemplated, national sports commitments (including qualifiers for international events) and will be in urgent direct communication with the relevant national associations thereof on guidance, and other mitigatory measures, in light of the above suspension.