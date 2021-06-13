Zambia State House has confirmed that President Edgar Lungu collapsed Sunday afternoon during the commemoration of Defence Forces Day.

In a statement, Secretary to Cabinet and Principal Private Secretary Dr. Simon Miti said President Lungu experienced a sudden dizziness but recovered immediately.

Dr Miti said that the Head of State then walked to his car and returned to State House.

Dr. Miti said the President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens including the international community, that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties.

The four-hour ceremony took place at the Freedom Statute on Independence Avenue where the Defence Forces show-cased their military ware.

President Lungu also used the Commemoration to conduct an Investiture Ceremony to honour gallant men and women in Uniform.

lusaka times