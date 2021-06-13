Former Zimbabwe Cricket captain Andy Flower has been inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame.

Apparently, Flower becomes the first Zimbabwean to get this prestigious recognition.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket has expressed pleasure for its former member to have achieved the feat.

“Our heartiest congratulations go to former @ZimCricket captain Andy Flower on being inducted into the @ICC Hall of Fame, becoming the first Zimbabwean to get the prestigious recognition!

“This is absolutely awesome and well-deserved!” Wrote Zim Cricket on its official Twitter handle.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame was launched on 2 January 2009 in association with the Federation of International Cricketers Associations (FICA), as part of the ICC’s centenary year celebrations.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history.

-Zwnews