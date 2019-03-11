Citizens, James Maridhadhi and I removed Mugabe, not the Army: Themba Mliswa speaks out

The army did not frog march Former President Robert Mugabe out of the statehouse as they claim, it was the Zimbabwean citizens and members of parliament that led to his resignation,Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa has revealed.

Quoted by the Newsday Mliswa said the military failed to push Mugabe into resigning despite the coup, and Mugabe only resigned because of the actions of the citizens who marched against him and the impeachment proceedings which were held by Parliament.