Citizens, James Maridhadhi and I removed Mugabe, not the Army: Themba Mliswa speaks out

The army did not frog march Former President Robert Mugabe out of the statehouse as they claim, it was the Zimbabwean citizens and members of parliament that led to his resignation,Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa has revealed.
Quoted by the Newsday Mliswa said the military failed to push Mugabe into resigning despite the coup, and Mugabe only resigned because of the actions of the citizens who marched against him and the impeachment proceedings which were held by Parliament.
“I want to address the issue that the army was part of the process of ensuring that there was a second republic so were all of us. When there was the people’s march, the people’s revolutions, led by the war veterans and everybody involved. It was the first time to see Members of Parliament coming together. … the issue of impeachment was first started by James Maridadi (MDC-T) and I seconded it, when the army failed to remove the former President, and I say this for the first time; they failed. He [Mugabe] refused to go, that was when there was an impeachment process.
To lie every day yet there’s evidence when the army wanted to remove Mugabe, did he go? Let’s be honest. That is why I get too emotional at Parliament, it’s because of lies”,said Mliswa
Facebook Comments