Gospel legend Baba Manyeruke quits. The phenomenal granddaddy of Zim gospel, who turns 79 in August, said he was now focusing on ‘pimping’ up his retirement home in Chiundura, Midlands. Baba Machanic Manyeruke reckons it high time he calls it a day and wants fans to respect his decision.

The Puritans founder broke the news to H-Metro shortly after his performance at the 41st Uhuru Gala held at HICC over the weekend.

“It’s high time I quit all this while fans still love me,” said the ageless acoustic guitar supremo. He said he made up his mind after realising that there was need to give young musicians the platform to shine.

“I started entertaining crowds in 1973 and you can see that it has been a long journey but there is time when one needs to call it quits. “I have been developing my rural home in Ward 4, Masvori Village with the hope to settle there.

“It’s like I have brought Harare to the rural areas because the homestead is beautiful. “I have also spoken to my children who respect my decision even though I still have the energy.

“I can’t keep on doing the same business all my life but to call the shots from the background considering my advanced age,” he said. He however said he would be available if there is need for him to avail himself on “very special occasions”.

“To be honest with you I think I have done enough but I will only be available on very, very special occasions and private functions like weddings and birthday.

H-Metro