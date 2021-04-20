The newly inaugurated Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, yesterday received Letters of Credence from Amb Stuart Comberbach, reflecting his appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Perm Rep of Zimbabwe to the Geneva-based WTO.

Comberbach a Zimbabwean diplomat and politician, was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018 to serve as a Special Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade under the late Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

On 4 March 2021 he was deployed as the new permanent representative to the United Nations, replacing Frederick Shava who was appointed Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Previously According to Wikipedia, Comberbach was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Italy from 1994 to 1999, and later Ambassador to Japan and South Korea from 2003 to 2014, in 2014 Comberbach was named a Senior Advisor in the Office the President and Cabinet under former President Robert Mugabe.

-Zwnews