Picture credit: Chris Omollo, Nation Media Group.

Zimbabwean professional golfer Robson Chinhoi has won the eighth and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series in Kenya.

This saw him scooping prize money of US$3 800.

Having led from day one,he won by four shots and is confident of playing well in the forthcoming Kenya Open.

This is Chinhoi’s fourth title of the season, the Nation reports.

Newshawks