He may have been labeled a submissive robot of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa bent on derailing the political aspirations of Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, but Douglas Mwonzora seems to believe that ‘victory is certain’ for his MDC-T establishment.

For a moment, may the reader disregard the stereotypical view of Mwonzora as some dubious personality with a penchant of derailing change of leadership at the behest of Mnangagwa and give the trained lawyer-turned-politician the benefit of the doubt.

And, if his sentiments on social media Thursday morning are anything to go by, then Mwonzora will perhaps become the next president (yes, President!) of Zimbabwe.

“Thank you Harare MDCT structures that gathered yesterday at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House to review the party strategies in Harare,” he said in a post on microblogging Twitter.

Mwonzora, who has the infamy of being responsible for Chamisa’s dramatic decision to found the CCC, owing to mass recalls on MPs aligned to the popular opposition figure, also said that he believes that yesterday’s indaba at MRT House (formerly Harvest House) will translate into electoral triumph for his party.

“Thank you for the honest self introspection. Thank you for the collective wisdom. We shall overcome! Victory is Certain”, he tweeted.

