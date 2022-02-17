Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF has held a meeting with the Zambian governing party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The meeting held recently, looked at a number of issues between the two governing parties of the sister nations.

This came on the backdrop of suspected bad blood between the two owing to UPND’s good relations with Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.

The UPND is on record saying Chamisa and his party are its all weather friends.

During President Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration Chamisa was invited despite him being in opposition politics.

Zwnews