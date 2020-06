HARARE: There are reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired the Health Minister Obadiah Moyo who is being accused of charges related to criminal abuse of office in connections with a Coronavirus tender awarded to controversial company Drax International.

Moyo was arrested on Friday evening and later set free on Saturday on ZWL$50,000 bail.

The dismissal letter below is unsigned making it unclear whether its real or fake.