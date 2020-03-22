A female Zimbabwe care worker who left Harare on 10 March has tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand where she is based.

According to one online publication, the woman who worked night shifts at Ellerslie Gardens Life facility for the aged, was latter advised to see a doctor after she complained with a headache. Last Sunday, Newshub, a New Zealand news service revealed that the woman, whose age was not provided, is ‘now resting at home after her positive diagnosis and doesn’t require hospital care’.

According to Norah Barlow, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Life Care which runs the old People’s home where the Zimbabwean care giver was employed, the facility has now been put under lockdown while 11 residents at the home who were in contact with the lady care giver have also been put in isolation.

Zimbabwe reported its first case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on March 20, the same day that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ban on public gatherings as a precaution measure on coronavirus came into effect. Mnangagwa has since declared the pandemic a national disaster while calling for the premature closure of schools and varsities.

Agencies