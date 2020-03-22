The President Emmerson Mnangagwa Zanu PF Government says the agonizing power cuts bedevilling the country will be a thing of the past after the next three months.

This comes after the country is now close to settling its debt owed to South African power utility giant Eskom together with payments to Mozambique’s Cabora Bassa.

Eskom which currently supplies Zimbabwe with 50 megawatts (firm) and 350 megawatts (non-firm) had its debt reduced from US$33 million to just US$4 million.

According to Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi, rehabilitation at some units at Hwange Thermal Power Station are also expected come in handy with projections of complete rehabilitation expected to have been done ‘in the next month or two’.

“Yes, we are making them (payments) religiously. We have reduced the debt to about US$4 million thereabout. We are also working on further reducing our indebtedness to Mozambique,” said Minister Chasi.

“. . . it is going to be pivoted on us having to be creditworthy and the first step is to make sure that you pay your bills and that is what we are doing”, Chasi told state-owned Zimbabwe Television Network.

He also revealed that the coronavirus scourge has had adverse effects on the refurbishments at Hwange as some of the engineers have been locked in China where the pandemic has its roots.

State Media