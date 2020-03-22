Veteran Dynamos and Zimbabwe national team defender Partson Jaure was this Sunday morning involved in a nasty car accident after the Toyota Runex he was driving veered off the road and hit a tree.



Whilst details of the accident were still sketchy, Zwnews is in possession of pictures where the former Ngezi Platinum Stars and University of Pretoria defender was soaked in a pool of blood. Sources say Jaure is in bad shape.

The pictures are, regrettably, not publishable.

According to reports, paramedics from Harare city council had to rescue the pint-sized defender who is said to be in a critical condition.

More details to follow….

Zwnews