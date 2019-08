OMIR 11.45

USD / ZWL$ 10.65 (zimrates)

USD / ZWL$ 9.18 (interbank)

USD / BOND 7.6 (zimrates)

The 30 July bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ were as follows

USD to ZWL$ : 9.0938

: 9.0938 ZWL$ to RAND:1.5593

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market Rates: