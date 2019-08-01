Ndunge son’s goblin scandal, top cop fingered

A self-proclaimed traditional healer, Godknows Respect Mugumi who claims to be the son of the late famous Chipinge traditional healer aka Sekuru Ndunge has come under spotlight after he was arrested for allegedly taking a client’s car in exchange for a goblin.

The incident has exposed a top police officer only identified as Inspector Muza who tried to cover up for the crime.

It is allegded that Muguni of Mkoba 13 Gweru was approached by a 27-year-old local woman (name withheld) on July 3 to give her a goblin so that she would raise $90 000 and will then pay him $20 000.

Mugumi allegedly told the woman to give him advance payment as collateral.

Mugumi was alleged to be given undisclosed amount of money and a Toyota Noah.

He allegedly took the car to Rusape where he was involved in an accident, prompting the complainant to report him to police for using her car without consent.

However, Insp Muza is said to have received a bribe from the complaint and attempted to conceal the matter.

Mugumi was later arrested after the complaint approached Rusape Dispol’s office.

In his warned and caution statement, Muguni alleged that the woman had given him the vehicle together with its registration book which he produced as evidence to the police.

Mugumi has since appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Thomas Gurajena facing charges of car theft.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded out of custody on ZW$100 bail.