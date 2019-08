BIRMINGHAM: Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has officially joined English Premier League side Aston Villa.

The West Midlands based side signed Nakamba for £11 million from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old will be earning £55 000 per week as salary.

Head Coach Dean Smith said:

“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for.

He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”