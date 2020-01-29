Today Zimbabwe and the European Union held the Zimbabwe Economic Partnership Agreement Support Project (ZEPA) review and planning workshop at the Meikles hotel in Harare.

The objective of the ZEPA will enhance Zimbabwe’s integration into the regional and international trading system through:

1. Reforming and streaming-lining policy, regulatory and institutional frameworks in order to incentivize production and trade

2. Reducing trading costs and expediting movement, release and clearance of goods.

3. Improve competitiveness and export capacity of Small and Medium sized Enterprises

Min of Info