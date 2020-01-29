TWO Zimbabwean women, cowives Rachel and Carol Nkata, implicated in the murder of their ten-year-old child Natalie Chipombo whose remains were found in a rubbish skip in Windhoek North over the weekend have made their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder read with the provisions of the domestic violence act, defeating the course of justice and the mutilation or violation of a murdered person’s body.

The two sisters are reportedly from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

VIDEO LOADS BELOW…

Rachel is a Zimbabwean registered nurse who was working in Namibia on a temporary visa permit. She is believed to be the mother of Natalie.

Their husband Edward Nkata who is believed to be the main suspect is in hospital after he narrowly escaped death when a police car carrying him to holding cells overturned soon after his arrest.

Reports say Edward Nkata “is a pastor” who also “doubles as a sangoma n’anga.”

A fourth person believed to be a get away driver was also arrested but no details have been made yet.

Child murder accused appear in court

zwnews/informante