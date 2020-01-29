ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 29 JANUARY 2020

ZRP RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will embark on a recruitment exercise for members of the public who wish to train as General Duty Constables for March 2020 intake. This follows the recent amendment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Recruitment Policy.

Requirements:

Potential applicants should meet the following criteria:

• aged between 18 – 22 years

• a minimum of 5 Ordinary levels passes, which include Mathematics, English language and Science attained in not more than two (2) sittings.

The recruitment exercise will be done in the following provinces as shown below:

Harare Venue -Harare PUC Morris Depot (17/02/20).

Midlands Venue-Midlands PUC 8th Ave Gweru (17/02/20).

Mat South Venue -Mat South PUC, Gwanda (17/02/20).

Mash East Venue-Mash East PUC, Marondera (20/02/20).

Masvingo Venue- Masvingo PUC, Masvingo (20/02/20).

Bulawayo Venue -Drill Hall, Bulawayo (20/02/20).

Mash West Venue -Mash West PUC, Chinhoyi (23/02/20).

Manicaland Venue -Manicaland PUC, Mutare (23/02/20).

Mat North Venue -Mat North PUC, Hwange (23/02/20).

Mash Central Venue -Mash Central PUC, Bindura (26/02/20).

Potential applicants should bring:

• National Identification card

• Long Birth certificate

• Educational certificates In addition the applicants should have a good background with no criminal record and then go through the whole police internal selection process.

Package In addition to a good remuneration, the Zimbabwe Republic Police offers;

• Free uniforms

• Free medical and dental care

• Housing and transport allowances

• Generous leave conditions

Members of the public are warned against fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who may dupe them of their hard earned cash under the pretext that they will be recruited into the Police Service. The only focal person for the Recruitment Exercise is Superintendent S SITHOLE contactable on 0242 701164 or 701932. For more information, applicants may contact the focal person on the above numbers.

NB The Zimbabwe Republic Police does not engage third parties on the recruitment process or charge a fee.

C. (Nyathi P)Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press, Public and International Relations] To the Commissioner General of Police POLICE GENERAL HEADQUARTERS