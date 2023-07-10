Lizwe Sweswe has been appointed Sheasham FC head coach on a two-and-a-half years’ deal.

He is taking over from John Nyikadzino who was in charge in Sunday’s match against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Former Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Sweswe resigned from his position recently, just six months after joining the club.

Sweswe joined the Bulawayo-based side in January.

The former FC Platinum coach has not been paid his salary for the past three months and watched from the stands as his side lost to GreenFuel on Saturday.

“The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately.

“This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far,” Chiefs said in a statement.