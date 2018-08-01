Zimbabwe Presidential Election Results Latest Today, ZEC Announces Final Winner…. Zim Votes

Zim Election 2018 Latest News Report: Presidential Winner To Be Announced Today by ZEC at 12:30PM

Harare| Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday morning said it will start announcing the Presidential Election results at 12:30PM, Zimbabwe time today.

Posting on his Facebook page this morning, ZEC commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo said the commission will also announce results of the remaining National Assembly seats at the same time.

“Zec Announcement of Presidential Election results& remaining parliamentary election results at 12:30PM today,” posted Dr Moyo.

Government sources who spoke to ZwNews.com last night warned that it is not good news to the opposition MDC-Alliance led by Chamisa.

“Mnangagwa has been briefed and he is happy about the result,” said the source on condition that her name is not mentioned as she is not authorised to speak with journalists.

Meanwhile, the opposition has hinted that they will not accept ‘cooked’ results and they are going challenge the outcome.

