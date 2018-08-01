BREAKING Zim Latest : Zanu PF win majority House of Assembly Seats, Opposition Says ‘Fake Results, Election Stolen’

Nelson Chamisa Reject ‘Fake’ Election Results

HARARE: The ruling Zanu-PF has attained the majority of National Assembly seats, with 72 percent of seats declared so far by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The party now has an unassailable majority at 109 seats, with MDC-Alliance having bagging 41, National Patriotic Front (NPF) one seat and one independent.

They are 58 seats to be declared.

The opposition has however rejected official results published by ZEC alleging that the election was stolen.

Presidential election results are yet to be announced but opposition leader Nelson Chamisa believes ZEC have cooked results in favour of Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF.

“Zec seeks to release results to buy time & reverse the people’s presidential election victory. The strategy is meant to prepare Zim mentally to accept fake presidential results.We’ve more votes than ED.We won the popular vote & will defend it !,” said Chamisa.

