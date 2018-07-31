Zimbabwe Election Results: Latest Voting Update..Winners Today, LIVE ZEC 2018

>>Zim Parliamentary and Presidential Elections..Who Won..MDC Alliance..Zanu-PF..Results Coming LIVE<<

Last Updated: 31-07-18 at 02:20 Zim time

Results source: Agencies…other candidates are getting 0-10 votes hence only two main parties..

Nkulumane Primary in Mpopoma counting is done. Presidential Alliance – 304 ZANU- 125 Khuphe -7

Vic Falls ward 1 Chamisa418 Mnangagwa 156

Lupane Man North ward 15 Chamisa 261 Mnangagwa 107

Zengeza at Rutendo pre school polling station A. NC 350 ED 154

Bindura Primary Chamisa 546 ED 257

Kwekwe ward 11 Chamisa 553 Mnangagwa 167

Kwekwe ward 4 Chamisa 648 ED Mnangagwa 172

Harare West Ward 16 Sanganai Inn tent – Presidential ED 231 Chamisa 602 Khupe 1

Chamisa 312 ED 163 Arcturus Polling Station A

Ward 7 Chegutu Chamisa 317 ED Mnangagwa 204

Ward 29 Gwanda Rural Chamisa 627 Khupe 7 ED Mnangagwa 125

Marlborough High School Harare West Polling station Parliamentary: Joanna Mamombe 500 George ZANU PF 155 Jessie Majome 68 MDC T 18 Define ZIPP 10 Independent 10

Mutasa South Mutare Boys High NC 472 ED 121 Khupe 2 Joyce 2 BZ Manyika 1

Ward 25 Zvimba Chamisa 128 ED Mnangagwa 516

Ward 30 Murewa Chamisa MDC 374 ED Mnangagwa 222 Khupe 3

Presidential Results –

UMP – Uzumba

Chamisa – 6548

Mnangagwa – 4357

Khupe – 12

Mujuru – 567

Nkosana Moyo 6

Mutinhiri – 879

Muteki – 0

Hwange ward 1 Chamisa Nelson 183 ED Mnangagwa 57 Khupe Thokozani 1

Ward 22 Murewa Chamisa 35 Mnangagwa ED 551

Ward 5 Chikomba Chamisa 196 Mnangagwa 146

Ward 8 Manyame Chamisa Nelson MDC A 613 ED Mnangagwa Zanu PF 171

Ward 32 Mberengwa Chamisa MDC A 232 ED Mnangagwa Zanu PF 157

Hwange ward 1 Chamisa MDC A 183 Zanu PF ED Mnangagwa 57

Nyanga Ward 25: Mdc Alliance Chamisa 133 Zanu PF ED Mnangagwa 128

Zaka West Constituency Ward 17 Magura high school polling MDC Alliance Chamisa = 117 votes Zanupf ED = 83 votes T. Khupe = 22 votes Others ==000 Spoiled 11

MDC A 623 Zanu 32 MDC T 24 Chitungwiza South

Kadoma ward 13 MDC 304 Khupe 1 Madhuku 1 PRC 2 ZANU 163 Spoiled 6

Harare west Marlborough High School Presidential votes: Chamisa 547 Mnangagwa 214 Nkosana 4 Khupe 2 Magadza 1 Makamba 2 Invalid votes 7

**Counting is underway..Elections Results Soon.

**Unofficial poll results show Nelson Chamisa(MDC-Alliance) and Emmerson Mnangagwa(Zanu-PF) winning most votes

ZwNews will be bringing election results from across the country LIVE as we get them. Voting in 2018 Presidential and Parliamentary elections has ended in most polling stations by 7PM.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) officers and other party reps at the polling stations are now verifying and tying loose ends before counting starts.

Results will be tallied and signed off asap according to a ZEC official who refused to have his name mentioned as he is not authorised to speak.

Political parties through their agents will already have crunched the numbers and will know where they stand long before ZEC announces winner.

Note: Voting has not finished in some places around Bulawayo and Harare.

Sources: Facebook, Twitter, Zim Live, Crises Coalition, zim eye