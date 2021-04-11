The Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads (ZNUSH) has expressed displeasure over the “unparalleled favour” shown to ‘soldiers and police’ who now earn more than teachers.

The heads say they will stick to the resolution of working only two days in a week – Mondays and Tuesdays – as they press for better pay.

ZNUSH Secretary General, Munyaradzi Majoni has since emphasised that the move is not an industrial action, as they are willing to work normally, but they are incapacitated.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: