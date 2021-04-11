Housebreaking images: Newshawks

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two house breakers after video footage from a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) went viral on social media.

The CCTV installed at the crime scene captured the act exposing the identity of the suspects who were later arrested.

According to Newshawks, the two suspects, Carrington Kashesha (41) and Tongai Brighton Tsuro (43) allegedly broke into a house in Damofalls, Ruwa.

In a CCTV video which went viral last week, the men and their accomplices who are still at large can be seen stealing a television set.

Meanwhile, this is the first time for suspected criminals to be apprehended after crime video footage went viral.

Few days ago, a hit and run suspect was arrested after a video of the accident was captured on camera and went viral.

The suspect, Herbert Chakanyuka, has since appeared in court which remanded him out of prison as it awaits the medical affidavit of the victim, 7 year old Mitchelle Kamupfumo, who in a police statement is said to be alive, but was seriously injured.

