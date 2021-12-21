The Zimbabwe Economic Review reports that the country’s economy is projected to grow by 5.5 per cent.

It is envisaged that this will be underpinned by higher output in the mining, manufacturing, agriculture, construction as well as the accommodation and food services (tourism) sector.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Economic Review also says the GDP growth for 2021 is estimated to remain strong at 7.8%.

Adding that growth is being driven by good 2020/21 agric season, higher international mineral commodity prices, a stable macroeconomic environ that facilitated domestication of some value chains & better management of the COVID-19.

Zwnews