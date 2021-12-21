The ruling party ZANU-PF has praised Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa for saying vote rigging is only propaganda.

In a video posted on ZANU-PF Patriots Twitter handle, Chamisa is seen telling Zimbabweans to register to vote saying people have been discouraged to register as they think the election is already rigged.

Chamisa said it is all propaganda, and called on people to register in their numbers.

Meanwhile, in response, ZANU-PF said Chamisa is right in saying claims that elections are rigged are false.

“For second time ever, Nelson Chamisa is right claims that elections are rigged are false, he says it’s all propaganda,” says the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Chamisa and ZANU-PF have been at loggerheads, as he claims the ruling party stole his victory.

In the last election, Chamisa took the ruling party to court over from rigging claims, but failed to prove it.

Apparently, Chamisa is refusing to recognize President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the elected Republican President.

Zwnews