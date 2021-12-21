Image: Citezw

A Bulawayo man died on the spot, yesterday after a vehicle he was driving fell off the Mzilikazi flyover, reports Citezw.

Meanwhile, at time of going to press, the Zimbabwe Republic Police had not yet named the victim.

Apparently, ZRP is on record urging motorists and traveling members of the public to be cautious on the roads.

For years, festive seasons have been known for recording the highest number of accidents.

In most cases human error has been blamed as some drivers make poor judgement mainly due to speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zwnews