The Defence forces of Zimbabwe is hosting the 15th International Military Sports Golf Tournament (CISM) in Victoria Falls at the Elephant Hills Golf Course.

It is the third time that CISM is held in Africa.

The tournament is set to run from 17 – 22 June 2024.

The tournament is being attended by 16 countries, including Canada, German, South Africa,

Kenya, France, Namibia, Denmark, Ireland, Botswana, Spain, Zambia, Kazakhstan, and Tanzania among others.

Speaking at the official launch of the games in the capital recently, Air Vice Marshal Simon Nyowani said they are happy to be hosting such a prestigious competition, which fosters relations.

“We are happy to be hosting the games in Victoria Falls in June with at most 20 nations expected. So far the 15 countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s tournament.

“The games are aimed at promoting sports activities and physical education between defence forces. As Zimbabwe, we are ready to host the tournament and we will be holding a fundraising golf day at Chapman on March 22,” said Nyowani.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a member of CISM and participate in most World military games and championships.

