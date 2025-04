The Government of Zimbabwe says it is proud to host the 10th Edition of the International Civil Aviation Organization

(ICAO) African Indian Ocean Aviation Week.

The expo will be taking place from 26 to 30 May 2025 and industry leaders & experts from AFI member states will gather to showcase innovative solutions driving Africa’s aviation growth.

ICAO is a United Nations agency which helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit.

Zwnews