Sungura musician Tatenda Pingisi, aka “spanner boy,” is no more.

He died after he was involved in an accident which also claimed his bassist Naison Tembo.

The accident occured on Friday night around 9 pm while he was on his way to Kadoma for a musical show.

Pinjisi will be remembered for his hit song “Saina”.

Also, at one point, he made waves in Zimbabwe after refusing a car gift from Sir Wicknell Chivhayo.