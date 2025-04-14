About 16 Mirror journalists, staff were involved in a serious road traffic accident.

Consultant, Mathew Takaona confirmed the development in a press statement.

He writes:

It is sad to announce a serious road accident involving 16 Mirror journalists and support staff travelling from a strategic planning workshop at Nyuni Lodge in Masvingo yesterday.

A commuter bus ferrying the 16 and a one-month-old baby overturned three times at the 25km peg near Mutimurefu Prison along Masvingo-Mutare Road resulting in severe injuries. The injured are admitted at two hospitals in Masvingo.

Three of our bureau chiefs; Increase Gumbo, Alvina Chiwanika and Prisca Manyiwa-Masuku are admitted with serious injuries.

Masvingo Mirror Board chairman, Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze and Vice Chairperson Virginia Takaona-Holmes wish to thank all those who helped victims at the scene of accident by giving first aid and rushing the injured to hospital.

In particular, the board wishes to acknowledge Sr Rosemary Pepukai and Sr Tandekile Gudoshava who are both senior nurses at Mutimurefu Prison Hospital who were among the first to arrive and gave invaluable first aid.

The board thanks David Charirwe and his son Erasmus Charirwe who abandoned their journey and used their vehicle to ferry the injured to hospital.

We acknowledge Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu and Sergeant Lloyd Masundire for visiting the injured at hospital.

By Consultant

Matthew Takaona