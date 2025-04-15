Dendera king, Sulumani Chimbetu and Sungura ace, Mark Ngwazi will headline this year’s Independence Musical show to be held in the Midlands Province.

The show, which will be held on Friday night after the Uhuru celebrations slated for Gokwe Nembudziya, has a line-up of seasoned artists from across the country.

Sungura music lovers will be spoilt for choice following confirmation that Sulumani Chimbetu, Mark Ngwazi, Simon Mutambi, Peter Moyo Junior and DT Bio Mudimba are part of the cast.

For gospel music lovers – Agatha Murudzwa and Mai Patai will be there to quench their thirst.

Jah Signal will be among several ZimDancehall artists at the show, while Mzoe7 will represent hip-hop.

Seasoned artist, Sandra Ndebele and the Mbare Chimurenga will once again entertain Zimbabweans as they mark 45 years of independence under the theme: Zim@45, devolve and develop together towards vision 2030.

ZBC