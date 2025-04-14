Reports filtering through suggest that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has granted vice president Kembo Mohadi’s wish to retire from government,

Mohadi is said to have informed Mnangagwa of his intention to retire citing ongoing health problems that have severely limited his ability to carry out official duties.

Meanwhile, Mohadi’s pending departure would add a new twist to the already simmering succession contest within the ruling Zanu-PF party, with speculation mounting over who will fill the soon-to-be-vacant vice presidency and how it will affect the party’s power dynamics ahead of 2028.

Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono also hinted receiving the wind that Mohadi’s resignation is indeed on the table.

“Big resignation coming up anytime in Zimbabwe.

“Dilemma on who will replace him because of the Unity Accord agreement.”

Commenting on the news, former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere described it as a good decision.