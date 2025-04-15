The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Beitbridge acted on received information and arrested Emmaculata Chikara for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines at Dulibadzimu Bus terminus.

The arrest took place on 13/04/25 and police recovered 1 496 x 100 mls bottles of broncleer syrup and 9 boxes of smuggled chicken cuts.

In other news, reference is made to the ZRP message posted on X platform on 13/04/25 regarding a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/04/25 at the 63 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road in which three people were killed.

The death toll has risen to four.

The ZRP confirms that one of the victims is Proud Tatenda Kahwa (33) who is known in music circles as Tatenda Pinjisi.

In yet other news, the ZRP is investigating a fire incident which occurred at a house along West Road, Tshovani, Chiredzi on 13/04/2025.

One person was burnt beyond recognition. The Police is still assessing the volume of damages to the affected families as inquiries continue.

More details will be released in due course.

