A Harare police officer has been dragged by his wife to court over a series of alleged violent episodes.

Debra Sai appeared before Harare Civil Court Magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam seeking a protection order against her husband, Elisha Magwaza.

Sai told the court that her husband has physically and verbally abused her repeatedly. She has also been threatened with death.

“He comes home drunk and hits me with his fists,” Sai said.

She said Magwaza insults her in public and has also shown up at her workplace, hurling vulgarities and accusing her of infidelity.

“He has said he will kill me one day. He says he will hide my body and says nothing will happen to him as he is a police officer,” she said.

“He also takes money from my vending business to fund his drinking sprees. When I try to hide the money, he beats me until I give in.”

However, Magwaza denied the allegations and said this was a ploy to kick him out of the house they bought together.

“She just wants the house to herself,” he said.

“We argue over money because I helped her start the business so we could pay off a loan.”

He said while they have had disputes, he has never hit his wife.

Narotam granted the protection order in Sai’s favour and reminded Magwaza that he is not above the law.

The Herald