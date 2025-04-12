War veteran Knox Chivero says it is time to reclaim the country from President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s family (Mafidi family).

Posting on his X handle, Chivero said Mnangagwa and his inner circle appear fixated on perpetual campaigning rather than governance.

“There is no reason for Emmerson to campaign, when his tenure is almost finishing—infact he should prepar for a handover.

“Your association with Wicknell Chivayo, your protégé, whose extravagant displays of wealth—masked as philanthropy—insult the suffering majority.

“What kind of benevolence bypasses the poor, yet showers luxury vehicles and large sums of cash on celebrities and religious elites, while ordinary citizens struggle to access even $1,000 from banks? You will leave your children in danger Emmerson,” he said.

Zwnews