The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a mine incident which occurred at Bere SP Mining Syndicate, Village 1, Boss Mine Mashava, Masvingo on 12/04/25 at around 0300 hours in which three people were killed while six others were injured when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In other news, ZRP has also reported a sad incident in which a girl (4 years) and boy (2 years) were burnt beyond recognition after a bedroom hut they were sleeping in caught fire on 12/04/25 at around 1630 hours at Esibomvu area, Esigodini.

The incident occurred after the victims’ mother had reportedly locked the bedroom’s door from the outside and went to Esibomvu Business Centre.

The police say investigations are still in progress to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Zwnews