A number of companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange have delayed publishing their financials following a directive to adopt Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) as a functional reporting currency.
The government recently ordered listed companies to report using the local currency, ZiG.
Meanwhile, the following details reveals how shares exchanged hands at the local bourse by close of business yesterday.
ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
HIPO.zw 809.9808 +10.35%▲
OKZ.zw 34.2765 +0.96%▲
BAT.zw 8275.7200 +0.82%▲
FBC.zw 753.0000 +0.26%▲
ECO.zw 270.0372 +0.21%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
EHZL.zw 14.5043 -14.93%▼
SEED.zw 262.9730 -9.32%▼
TANG.zw 100.0019 -0.99%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 200.42 -0.96%▼
Top 10 193.16 -0.85%▼
Top 15 198.75 -1.15%▼
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 250.94 -1.29%▼
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 10.0000 0.00% 4,539,646
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 189.3000 0.00% 77,909,618
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 208.84 0.00%
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 372.79 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 207.49 +0.33%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 188.50 0.00%
ZSE ICT 125.96 -6.85%▼
ZSE Materials 161.71 -1.14%▼
ZSE Real Estate 446.64 -4.35%▼
Modified Consumer Staples 208.61 +0.30%▲
ZSE Agriculture 177.43 +1.59%▲
ZSE ETF 454.92 0.00%
ZNSI 96.13 +0.45%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 45.0000 0.00% 165,746,810
TIG.zw 113.7013 -14.67%▼ 1,217,291,803
MARKET ACTIVITY 11 APRIL 2025
Trades:
155
Turnover (ZWG)
42,692,426.07
Market Cap (ZWG)
60,887,383,911.43
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
50,096.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
786,483.75
Zwnews