A number of companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange have delayed publishing their financials following a directive to adopt Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) as a functional reporting currency.

The government recently ordered listed companies to report using the local currency, ZiG.

Meanwhile, the following details reveals how shares exchanged hands at the local bourse by close of business yesterday.

ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

HIPO.zw 809.9808 +10.35%▲

OKZ.zw 34.2765 +0.96%▲

BAT.zw 8275.7200 +0.82%▲

FBC.zw 753.0000 +0.26%▲

ECO.zw 270.0372 +0.21%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

EHZL.zw 14.5043 -14.93%▼

SEED.zw 262.9730 -9.32%▼

TANG.zw 100.0019 -0.99%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 200.42 -0.96%▼

Top 10 193.16 -0.85%▼

Top 15 198.75 -1.15%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 250.94 -1.29%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 10.0000 0.00% 4,539,646

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 189.3000 0.00% 77,909,618

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 208.84 0.00%

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 372.79 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 207.49 +0.33%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 188.50 0.00%

ZSE ICT 125.96 -6.85%▼

ZSE Materials 161.71 -1.14%▼

ZSE Real Estate 446.64 -4.35%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 208.61 +0.30%▲

ZSE Agriculture 177.43 +1.59%▲

ZSE ETF 454.92 0.00%

ZNSI 96.13 +0.45%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 45.0000 0.00% 165,746,810

TIG.zw 113.7013 -14.67%▼ 1,217,291,803

MARKET ACTIVITY 11 APRIL 2025

Trades:

155

Turnover (ZWG)

42,692,426.07

Market Cap (ZWG)

60,887,383,911.43

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

50,096.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

786,483.75

Zwnews