Local seasoned development economist and researcher Dr Eddie Mahembe has written a letter to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono over the ongoing debate about the state of opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

By Dr Eddie Mahembe

An Open Letter to my two leaders: Nelson Chamisa, Hopewell Chin’ono

I see that your names “Hopewell and Chamisa” have been trending for more than 48 hours.

This suggests that both of you are fairly well-known, especially on social media.

One as a politician and the other as a journalist.

Both of you have done very well in your chosen occupations.

Both of you have spoken passionately against corruption, underdevelopment, dictatorship and the need to have justice and development oriented Zimbabwe.

You both seem to loathe Zanu PF’s policies which have destroyed the nation.

If my reading of the current disagreements between the two of you is correct, it’s about strategy and tactics on how best to fight Zanu PF and win Zimbabwe for change.

The dominant accusation has been that Chamisa has not done enough.

This accusation has been equally rebuffed by Chamisa’s supporters.

If we look back in history, we find that many prominent men worked in different organisations (positions) but for the same purpose.

Just to give two examples:

1. When the liberation war was being fought in Zimbabwe, two national parties with each having its own army were fighting the colonialists.

This was ZAPU (ZIPRA) led by Joshua Nkomo and ZANU (ZANILA) under Chitepo then Mugabe.

Imagine if these two had to constantly fight each other, Smith and his regime would have been in power to this day.

Even as political competitors, ZAPU and ZANU found a way of allowing each other to fight the battle for the common good: the liberation of the nation!

They fought side by side against a common enemy.

Why can’t this generation do the same today?

2. An even better example is demonstrated by Mandela’s ANC and Desmond Tutu’s church in South Africa.

The ANC had its fair share of problems, including the arrest of leaders, even cases of internal betrayal and contradictions.

One of the challenges is that the democratic breakthrough took very long. For the sake of those who don’t know, ANC was formed in 1912 and only managed to take power in 1994 (more than 8 decades in the struggle!).

Coming back to my point, Desmond Tutu was not a politician, but continued to use his pulpit to fight the struggle. I’m sure there are many instances he couldn’t agree with Mandela, who was the face of the struggle then, but they learned to collaborate.

Just to demonstrate how crucial each of them were to the liberation of South Africa, both are recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Both men understood that in spite of their individual popularity, the battle was bigger than each of them. They needed each to deliver South Africa from the clutches of apartheid.

Dare I say that the current struggle is definitely bigger than “Hopewell and Chamisa”.

If Mandela and Tutu could collaborate, why not you?

My conclusion:

a) You don’t have to be friends, but as comrades in the struggle, each can run his own race. Collaborate where you can, but we all understand that one is a politician and the other a journalist.

Both of you want a corruption free and prosperous Zimbabwe. Let’s start there.

b) Zimbabwe is faced with so many challenges that there is no need for one’s light to be dimmed first for the other one to shine. Instead of blowing off each other’s light, why not encourage each other?

c) In a struggle, such as ours where the dictator is ruthless, hatifaniri kufumura hapwa.

d) If there is disagreement in terms of approach, why can’t we allow the other guy to go his way while the other focuses on his preferred way.

After all, you’re running different races. Aren’t you?

e) Lastly, let’s remember that we are stronger together. Let’s focus on uniting and building relationships and the nation!

Newshawks