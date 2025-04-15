A heartbreaking video of musician Tatenda Pinjisi (34), who passed away on Sunday at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital is making waves.

Pinjisi died from injuries he got in an accident near the Norton Tollgate on Friday while on his way to Kadoma for a show.

The video showing his last moments has left many people in pain.

In the video, Pinjisi can be heard asking for Pain-eeze, a medicine commonly used to relieve mild to moderate pain and fever.

Reports suggest that the hospital had no electricity at the time, and nurses had to use their phones to light the room.

Tapera Emmanuel says:

“Poor citizens remain victims,the elite & ruling party families have private pharmacies in their masons.

“A whole hospital like Sally Mugabe without back-up generator or another alternative source of power.

“Pain Killers in any Hospital are suppose to be like salt in any ordinary household.”

Chartered Accountant said:

“Hopewell Chin’ono these are things you always talk about, Inini I choose to listen to you.”

Changamire Dombo said:

“Apa vana Wikinero vachipa vana Dhokasi mota vachitadza kutenga mishonga nema hospital beds.”

Blessing Masamha said:

“Hopewell talks about this regularly alas people want to hear ngano.

“This is the real deal that must be the order of the day in political conversations. Sally Mugabe Hospital/ Harare hospital in darkness??? No mere pain ease? Are we serious???”

Truth Light said:

“Its so sad someone is stealing money for hosiptals and medication. We need to love each other, our leader must think of others and improve our health care system.”

Zimbabwe’s health system has broken down with hospitals lacking basic medication.

Zwnews