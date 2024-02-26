Zim Cyber City construction begins

File image: Harare CBD

Construction has begun at the Zimbabwe Cyber City in Mount Hampden, near Harare, marking the start of a significant real estate development phase in the country.

The project, initiated by Mulk International under the direction of Dubai-based billionaire Shaji Ul Mulk, was proposed to President Mnangagwa during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The contract for civil works has been awarded to Bitumen World, with the first phase focusing on infrastructure such as roads, sewer systems, and water reticulation.

The smart city will feature 250 homes, including 80 luxury villas with green spaces, alongside offices, commercial spaces, and a digital transport system integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Facilitated through the Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme, the project highlights the success of the government’s engagement and re-engagement policy under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Phase One, expected to be completed in 15 months, will include 50 villas, two homes, a waterbody spanning 7,500 m2, and a duty-free shopping and restaurant area.

State media